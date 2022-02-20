Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Stewart Address Rumors of Being Cast in Upcoming Doctor Strange Sequel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, hits theaters on May 6

Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Stewart are addressing rumors that they will appear in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel.

Last week, a new trailer for the forthcoming movie — titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — aired during Super Bowl LVI.

In the clip, fans noticed a voice sounding very similar to Stewart's saying, "We should tell him the truth." The British actor, 81, previously starred as the telekinetic Professor Charles Xavier in Marvel's X-Men film series.

Stewart was asked about the speculation in a recent interview with Comic Book, though he played coy about his involvement in the sequel.

"You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago," Stewart told the outlet. "So, I can't be held responsible for that."

Meanwhile, Reynolds, 45 — who stars as Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — also denied claims that he is in the film after fans noticed what they believe to be an image of the anti-hero in a poster. (Disney has also merged with 20th Century Fox, which owned the first two Deadpool movies.)

"I guess I'm not really supposed to say anything about that, but I'm really not in the movie," Reynolds told Variety. "I could be an unreliable narrator, but I promise you I'm not in the movie."

In the action-packed trailer, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) enlists the help of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch to control colliding universes. He also comes face-to-face with his dark variant, Strange Supreme, who previously appeared in the Disney+ series What If...?

The film is directed by Sam Raimi — who previously directed the Tobey Maguire–led Spider-Man movies in the early 2000s — and also sees the return of Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Strange's mentor-turned-enemy Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez will also make her MCU debut as America Chavez.

Last year, Olsen, 32, spoke to Variety about filming the Doctor Strange sequel after wrapping WandaVision and how the stories inform each other. She earned an Emmy nomination for her performance in the limited series.

"I didn't know my part in Doctor Strange until right before we got back to filming during the pandemic. We had two months left and we'd filmed the majority of our show already," she recalled at the time. "Really, I knew nothing until that moment when they pitched [Doctor Strange 2] to me verbally."

Olsen added, "So I tried, as much as I could, almost less so, to have it affect WandaVision as have WandaVision affect it. I think that's really been where the connection is. It's almost like we're trying to make sure that everything is honoring what we did [on the show]."