Ryan Reynolds on Why He's Close Friends with Dwayne Johnson: 'He Really Laughs at Himself'

Ryan Reynolds has Dwayne Johnson all figured out.

The longtime pals were right in the middle of filming their upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice when the novel coronavirus pandemic shut production on the project down. During Tuesday's at-home version of The Tonight Show, Reynolds, 43, recalled to Jimmy Fallon the fun they had on set.

"We made it about 1 or 2 days past the halfway point line. I'm guessing we might've finished the movie if we didn't spend 90 percent of the time dicking around, laughing," Reynolds said. "I've known Dwayne for like 15 years. So, we tend to spend time trying to make each other laugh, which is a really irresponsible thing to do with Netflix, their money."

When Fallon asked what makes Johnson, 48, laugh, Reynolds broke down his foolproof method.

"I think one of the reasons I’ve been friends with him for a long time is he really laughs at himself, which is one of the things I love about him," Reynolds said.

"So if you kinds of parrot back [his lines] just 27 percent faster with a swear word at the end," Reynolds explained before hilariously demonstrating, "he’s gone. He leaves the room and he never comes back."

The movie stars Reynolds and Johnson as a con artist and an FBI agent, respectively, alongside Gal Gadot in a mysterious role, which Reynolds didn't give any details on.

The Deadpool actor shared a shot from the movie earlier this week showing just how much fun the two had on set. The behind-the-scenes picture shows Reynolds and Johnson laughing while all dressed up in tuxedos, with Reynolds wishing Johnson a happy birthday in the caption.

"Today is @therock’s birthday. There’ll be a lot of well wishes for him. He deserves it. This year, we fulfilled a lifelong dream: shooting exactly half a film called RED NOTICE before being promptly shut down. Had we not spent 90 percent of our time laughing, we might have finished it in time. Happy Birthday, Bubba," Reynolds wrote.