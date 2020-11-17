Ryan Reynolds on Last Phone Call with Alex Trebek Before TV Host's Death: It 'Was Amazing'

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about the last time he spoke with Alex Trebek.

While appearing virtually on Extra on Monday, the 44-year-old actor discussed the last time he spoke with the late Jeopardy! host, who died earlier this month after a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

First detailing the emotions that he felt following Trebek's death, Reynolds said, "It forces you to look around a little bit and see the people and the faces that are in our lives every day and really remember not to taking them for granted."

Then, sharing that he and Trebek spoke over the phone two months ago — which he described as "amazing" — Reynolds said that Trebek asked him to come on his ever-popular television game show to deliver clues for a category, which Reynolds has done before.

"It was a conversation about one of the shows he had coming up. I had been on the show a number of times, he was asking me about perhaps coming on again," Reynolds explained to the outlet. "I was shooting in Atlanta and was unable to do it ... When you speak with people like that that you grew up watching and suddenly you are talking to them on the phone, you start to reflect."

Trebek died on Nov. 8 at the age of 80, over a year after he was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

His long-running ABC program, which he hosted for 35 years, announced his death in a tweet. "Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the show tweeted.

During his conversation with Extra, Reynolds also said that he didn’t realize it would be the last time that he and Trebek would ever speak, as he implored others to live in the moment and never take anything for granted.

"You just never know, tomorrow is not a given. Hug them tight, the people in your life," he said. "It was really shocking and sad. Obviously, he was sick and it wasn’t totally, wildly unexpected. It’s still heartbreaking nonetheless. It’s absolutely gut-wrenching."

Earlier this month on social media, Reynolds similarly paid tribute to Trebek — who filmed a cameo for his upcoming film, Free Guy.

The sci-fi film, which has yet to be released due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, features Trebek portraying himself.

"Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle," Reynolds wrote on Twitter. "He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will."