Ryan Reynolds was channeling his inner Wade Wilson, aka Marvel’s Deadpool, at a young age.

The actor told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Editorial Director Jess Cagle during an interview on SiriusXM EW Radio how growing up with three older brothers prepared him for the role.

“It’s intense when you’re the youngest of four boys,” Reynolds, 39, said. “You sort of cultivate all these other aspects, survival aspects, that you wouldn’t normally cultivate, you know, being the oldest.”

He continued, “It’s something I always related to and I think that’s why I connected to the character 11 years ago. As a kid, I was the youngest of four boys. I wasn’t considered a younger brother, I was considered a moving target.”

Reynolds, who plays the role of a “kind of hyper-funny, hyper-violent, but very meta” superhero, admitted that growing up in a house full of boys wasn’t exactly easy, but proved to be beneficial.

“The way I stayed alive was with my mouth because I’m not going to win with my fists,” he said. “I felt like I was sort of rehearsing for Deadpool from the get-go.”

In fact, the actor told Cagle that him and his brothers would “destroy the house.”

“That’s part of the reason I don’t want boys, because I don’t want a wiffle house,” he said. “I just want the house to be normal.”

Reynolds, PEOPLE’s Sexiest Dad Alive, welcomed daughter James with wife Blake Lively in December 2014.

“I never admitted it out loud, to myself or my wife, but I really wanted a little girl,” Reynolds said. “It’s the best.”