After trying to get the movie made for 11 years, Ryan Reynolds Deadpool finally hit theaters on Friday, and the star of the film sat down with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly editorial director Jess Cagle on EW radio to discuss the movie, marriage and fatherhood.

“It’s a romance wrapped in revenge, action and comedy,” Reynolds, 39 said about the film. “Deadpool is a mercenary. The movie takes this turn where he’s obviously kind of hyper-funny, hyper-violent, but very meta. That’s what makes Deadpool distinct.”

When he wasn’t gushing about the release of the highly-anticipated film, Reynolds opened up about his childhood and how growing up the youngest of four brothers drove his desire to have a daughter.

“If I could have non-daughters I would be thrilled. Really! I genuinely would be,” he added. “When I was a kid, my dad, he was a real strict guy. My brothers and I, we would destroy the house. That’s part of the reason I don’t want boys … I just want the house to be normal.”

While Reynolds credits his wife, Blake Lively for making their home comfortable, he also noted that he still doesn’t think she would like holes in the wall.

Joking that making a baby is a pretty common thing in the world, especially after a few drinks – although he admits he was sober for this one – Reynolds also recognized how “amazing” it is to become a parent.

“I always marvel at how common it is, yet how profound it is,” the father of one said. “I always laugh because celebrities, you know, you always cringe when you hear them talk about their kids – because they literally talk about like, ‘My child is the only one who has ever exited a womb ever!’ And you’re just like well, a lot of people have done this. So you always want to temper it with a bit of self-effacement, but I love it. I truly worship that kid.”

Reynolds and Lively, 28, welcomed their daughter James last January, and while the couple shies away from sharing too much about the 1-year-old, the actor made it clear that she’s the apple of his eye.