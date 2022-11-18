Ryan Reynolds' Mom Supports Him at Award Ceremony — as Blake Lively Gives Her Playful Mention in Speech

Ryan Reynolds' mom Tammy was in attendance Thursday night alongside his wife Blake Lively and their two older daughters as Reynolds was honored

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

and Alex Cramer
Published on November 18, 2022 12:00 PM
Ryan Reynolds (R) and his mother Tammy Reynolds (L) attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 November 2022. The 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards, in Los Angeles, USA - 17 Nov 2022
Ryan Reynolds (R) and mom Tammy. Photo: Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds had his best gals by his side Thursday night.

The Spirited actor, 46, had his mom Tammy, wife Blake Lively and their two older daughters James, 8 next month, and Inez, 6, with him in Los Angeles as he accepted the American Cinematheque Award, in a ceremony sponsored by Château Malartic-Lagravière.

In photos captured on the red carpet, the mother-son duo could be seen with their arms around one another, coordinating in black attire — which Tammy elevated with a colorful shawl and long gold statement necklace.

Lively, 35, gave her mother-in-law a shout-out during her speech at the event, in essence thanking her and Reynolds' late father Jim for conceiving her husband "one magical night in 1976."

"I'm looking at you, Tam-Tam. You little hussy," the actress joked.

blake lively, ryan reynolds
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Reynolds, who is the youngest of four brothers, has long had a close and playful relationship with his mom.

In honor of Mother's Day this year, the actor and Tammy starred in a hilarious video in which they could be seen crafting a new cocktail, aptly named "Mother's Ruin Punch," for his Aviation Gin brand.

Blake Lively, Tammy Reynolds and Ryan Reynolds attend New York Premiere of "A Quiet Place" on April 2, 2018 in New York City.
From left: Blake Lively, Tammy Reynolds and Ryan Reynolds. Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

While Tammy didn't agree with much of her son's mixology choices, she certainly didn't approve of his lemon-juice-to-vermouth ratio. "Is that how you want to do it, sweetheart?" she interrupted Reynolds as he explained the amount of "sweet sweet" vermouth that mixes in the cocktail.

With no hand brush-away or snide comment that time, as opposed to earlier in the video, Reynolds completely ignored his mom's interjection as he smiled wide-eyed at the camera.

"As this chills for an hour, you'll want to spend that time reflecting on everything your mom has done for you over the years," the Deadpool actor said — before losing all composure when Tammy chimed in for one last tweak: "I don't see any coasters."

As for his own children — James, Inez, 3-year-old Betty and one more on the way — Reynolds told PEOPLE at Thursday's ceremony that he won't let them follow in their famous parents' footsteps until they're older.

"Putting a kid in a business like this, it's generally not about the kid," he said. "It's usually about the parents."

"When they're older, they can do whatever the hell they want. I'm excited for that," Reynolds added. "Our job is to foster as much interest in as many different things as possible at this point."

