Ryan Reynolds Says 'The Adam Project' 'Holds a Soft Spot in Our Hearts Forever' 1 Year Later

"The kind of film that made me dream of doing this job," Reynolds wrote of his Netflix time-travel movie on the anniversary of its premiere

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 11, 2023 06:20 PM
The Adam Project
Photo: Doane Gregory/Netflix

Ryan Reynolds is traveling back in time to reminisce about making one of his favorite movies yet.

The Golden Globe nominee, 46, said working on Netflix's The Adam Project "was unspeakably fun" as he marked one year since the premiere of his time-travel film in a sweet tribute he shared Saturday on Instagram.

"One year ago today, #TheAdamProject came out on @netflixfilm," he started in the caption. "Or as it's more commonly known, 14 Going On 31."

"I love this movie because it feels like the kind of film I grew up with. The kind of film that made me dream of doing this job," he continued. "Working with this incredible cast was unspeakably fun. I'm already on my third film with the great, @slevydirect and I know I speak for both of us when I say this film holds a soft spot in our hearts forever."

He and director Shawn Levy previously worked together on 2021's Free Guy, and they're currently filming Deadpool 3.

Reynolds also noted that The Adam Project served as the "inaugural voyage" for Group Effort Initiative, which provides a pipeline to lasting careers in the film industry for underrepresented communities, and has "grown into a beast since then."

Jennifer Garner, who starred as Reynolds' mother in the movie, dropped a laughing emoji in the comments at the "14 Going on 31" joke after her 13 Going on 30 reunion with costar Mark Ruffalo. "The best movie experience ever," she wrote.

In The Adam Project, Reynolds plays time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed, who crash lands in 2022 and has to team up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to save the future.

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively and New Baby Are 'Doing Fantastic'

Reynolds previously told PEOPLE the words of wisdom he'd give his own 12-year-old self, as he discussed the movie last February.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"All kinds of terrible things are going to happen. All kinds of great things are going to happen. It's all the weird, wacky, funky recipe that makes up life," said Reynolds. "So, you know, keep on keepin' on, kid. Just keep your chin up. You'll be fine."

Related Articles
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream VI' Scares Up Franchise Best with $43.5M Opening Weekend
adam-driver-2
Adam Driver Says His Son 'Has No Interest' in His New Movie '65' : 'He Hates Movies'
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Jokes That Being Sexiest Man Alive Was His 'Hardest Role Ever'
How Scream VI Explains Neve Campbell's Absence and Hayden Panettiere's Return
How 'Scream VI' Explains Neve Campbell's Absence and Hayden Panettiere's Return
Oscars statuettes
How to Watch Oscars 2023, What to Expect and Who Will Be There (from Rihanna to Pedro Pascal)
sarah michelle gellar, david Boreanaz
Sarah Michelle Gellar Teases 'Brooding, Never Grumpy' David Boreanaz as 'Buffy' Hits 26th Anniversary
Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Olivia Rodrigo
See Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Paul Mescal's 'Aftersun' Costar with Birthday Video: 'Have the Best Day Ever'
Rita Moreno attends the 38th Annual Artios Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 09, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rita Moreno Recalls Feeling 'Absolutely Delirious' Getting 'West Side Story' Role: 'I Wanted It So Badly'
Pauly Shore, Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan Encino Man
Pauly Shore Wishes Luck to 'Encino Man' Costars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan for Oscars: 'What a Comeback'
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Kurt Russell Says He, Goldie Hawn 'Constantly Got Asked' Why Never Married: 'Why Does Anybody Care?'
Jessica Alba at Miu Miu Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 7, 2023 at the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council in Paris, France.
Jessica Alba Recalls Developing 'Warrior' Persona as Young Actress to Deter Hollywood 'Predators'
Jenna Ortega, WINONA RYDER Beetlejuice
Jenna Ortega in Talks to Play Winona Ryder's Daughter in Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice' Sequel: Reports
NFL player turned actor Vernon Davis
Vernon Davis Wants to Star in a Superhero Movie as His Own Original Character: 'Move Wind and Move Air'
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Brittany Snow Reflects on 'Hard and Beautiful' Year After Filing for Divorce from Tyler Stanaland
Halle Berry Van Hunt Birthday
Halle Berry Celebrates Boyfriend Van Hunt on His Birthday: 'Can't Remember Living Without You'
Adam Driver attends the "White Noise" and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Adam Driver Reacts to 'White Noise' Movie's 'Eerie' Similarities to Real-Life Ohio Train Derailment