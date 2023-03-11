Ryan Reynolds Says 'The Adam Project' 'Holds a Soft Spot in Our Hearts Forever' 1 Year Later

Ryan Reynolds is traveling back in time to reminisce about making one of his favorite movies yet.

The Golden Globe nominee, 46, said working on Netflix's The Adam Project "was unspeakably fun" as he marked one year since the premiere of his time-travel film in a sweet tribute he shared Saturday on Instagram.

"One year ago today, #TheAdamProject came out on @netflixfilm," he started in the caption. "Or as it's more commonly known, 14 Going On 31."

"I love this movie because it feels like the kind of film I grew up with. The kind of film that made me dream of doing this job," he continued. "Working with this incredible cast was unspeakably fun. I'm already on my third film with the great, @slevydirect and I know I speak for both of us when I say this film holds a soft spot in our hearts forever."

He and director Shawn Levy previously worked together on 2021's Free Guy, and they're currently filming Deadpool 3.

Reynolds also noted that The Adam Project served as the "inaugural voyage" for Group Effort Initiative, which provides a pipeline to lasting careers in the film industry for underrepresented communities, and has "grown into a beast since then."

Jennifer Garner, who starred as Reynolds' mother in the movie, dropped a laughing emoji in the comments at the "14 Going on 31" joke after her 13 Going on 30 reunion with costar Mark Ruffalo. "The best movie experience ever," she wrote.

In The Adam Project, Reynolds plays time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed, who crash lands in 2022 and has to team up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to save the future.

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively and New Baby Are 'Doing Fantastic'

Reynolds previously told PEOPLE the words of wisdom he'd give his own 12-year-old self, as he discussed the movie last February.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"All kinds of terrible things are going to happen. All kinds of great things are going to happen. It's all the weird, wacky, funky recipe that makes up life," said Reynolds. "So, you know, keep on keepin' on, kid. Just keep your chin up. You'll be fine."