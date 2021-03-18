Ryan Reynolds ended up pleasantly surprised, saying of the 2011 superhero film, "While it's not perfect, it ain't a tragedy"

Ryan Reynolds Watches Green Lantern for First Time and Live-Tweets Experience: 'It's Not Perfect'

Ryan Reynolds celebrated St. Patrick's Day this year with a drink and a green-powered movie — starring himself!

The 44-year-old watched his 2011 film Green Lantern for the "first time ever" Wednesday and live-tweeted the experience, admitting, "I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This protagonist seems reckless but likable," quipped Reynolds — who played Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in the film based on the DC Comics character — in another tweet.

He went on to praise the cast (and joked about just now realizing wife Blake Lively, whom he met while filming, was in the movie), also making several good-natured cracks throughout the screening and promising he wasn't imbibing his Aviation gin to "numb any pain [he] might be in."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I swear I'm drinking to Grammy winner and international ambassador of joy, @TaikaWaititi," he wrote of Taika Waititi, who had a part in the film.

During the rest of his viewing, Reynolds gave major props to other costars like Angela Bassett and the late Michael Clarke Duncan, writing at one point, 'There's a lot of heavy hitters in the movie. Not always used in the right way ... but still ... heavy hitters."

And at the end of his live-tweet session, the actor said, "Maybe it's the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear!"

"Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it's not perfect, it ain't a tragedy. Next time I won't wait a decade to watch," he concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Apologizes to Wife Blake Lively After Selling Aviation Gin in a $610 Million Deal

Reynolds — who'd go on to play Deadpool in the more universally praised superhero series of the same name — has jokingly refused to acknowledge Green Lantern's existence in the decade since its release and resulting criticism. (The movie currently holds a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.)

Back in April, the actor had a funny exchange with a fan on Twitter who asked if the film was worth watching now — and Reynolds had a very honest answer.