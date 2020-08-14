Ryan Reynolds Launches New Streaming Service — with Only One Movie

Ryan Reynolds has just one special movie on his new streaming platform

Ryan Reynolds has a brand new — and very specific — streaming service.

The actor, 43, announced his new platform Mint Mobile: Mint Mobile+ on Twitter Wednesday in which he wrote, "Every tech company needs a streaming service. So… introducing Mint Mobile +. The world’s most affordable streaming service!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In true Reynolds fashion, the streaming service trolls audiences by showing movie genres on offer such as rom-coms, dramas, comedies and crime-thrillers. The only catch is all those options lead to just one film — Foolproof, Reynolds' 2003 film also starring Kristin Booth.

He later added, "Two minutes after launch and our crack data team has already determined Mint Mobile + should probably be shut down by the weekend. We’ll go back to focusing on premium wireless…"

The film followed the story of Canadian friends Kevin (Reynolds), Rob (Joris Jarsky) and Samantha (Booth) who plan intricate heists that could work but that they never carry out.

When one of their schemes is put into play by a criminal, the trio is forced to pull off one of their own planned robberies.

While the actor may only be offering one film on the platform, he’s busy getting to work on other films including launching a new self-financed program intended to give BiPOC filmmakers work on one of his upcoming movie sets through The Group Effort Initiative.

Reynolds announced the program in July, saying between 10 and 20 trainees of all ages would be accepted if COVID-19 did not delay the project.

"These new recruits will be paid and housed out of my salary and will spend their days on set learning from professionals and getting real-life experience that they can then parlay into another job and another job and hopefully a career in the film industry," Reynolds said in a message posted to the website.