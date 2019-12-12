Ryan Reynolds Keeps Hilarious Feud with 'Fraud' Hugh Jackman Alive: 'He's Just an Evil Person'

Ryan Reynolds is taking another dig at Hugh Jackman.

Jackman, 51, and Reynolds, 43, have been feuding for years over the Deadpool actor’s insistence that Jackman revive his Wolverine character so they can appear in a movie together.

So when Reynolds appeared on TV in Jackman’s native Australia, he had to get one more jab at his old friend in.

“He’s just an evil person,” Reynolds recently joked of Jackman on Today Show Australia. “I mean, you guys have all been duped. You think he’s this benevolent ambassador to your country. People don’t realize he’s from Winnipeg, Canada.”

“Truth hurts sometimes, it makes your eyes water. Hugh Jackman’s a fraud!”

Reynolds’ comment comes after Jackman tried to hijack Reynolds’ new movie Free Guy by photoshopping himself into one of the movie’s posters.

“A small edit to make this a much better promotional tool,” Jackman wrote.

Jackman also responded to Reynolds’ dig on Instagram Thursday, sharing a shot of himself as Wolverine with Reynolds’ Deadpool posing on one of his claws.

The funny image harkens back to Reynolds’ joke, with red lettering asking, “Who you calllin’ a fraud?”

After sparring with each other for years, Reynolds and Jackman announced on their respective social media accounts earlier this year that their friendly feud with each other had officially come to an end.

As a way to mend their “broken relationship,” the actors revealed their plans to make ads for each other’s companies — Reynolds owns Aviation Gin, while Jackman is the creator of Laughing Man Coffee — and of course, each expected to out-do the other.

“Official truce with @realhughjackman!” Reynolds wrote alongside a black and white shot of the pair smiling as they shook hands. “As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait!”