Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin Get Real About Being in Superhero Shape for Deadpool 2

It takes a lot of work to look as good as Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin in Deadpool 2.

The actors are the subject of a behind-the-scenes exclusive for the new Deadpool 2 Blu-Ray and DVD, where they open up about having to be in superhero shape for the sequel. While Reynolds already went through the training for the first movie, this was the first time for Brolin, 50, and he enjoyed the process.

“I just look like that always,” Brolin jokes. “No, I had to hit the gym three hours a day, every day. I just saw [Arnold] Schwarzenegger at the gym the other day, and he just turned 70 and I just turned 50. There’s something great about being involved in something like this. At my age it’s either buy a Ferrari or get involved in the Marvel universe.”

Josh Brolin Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Reynolds, on the other hand, got a little more real about the reality behind the rock-hard muscles

“There’s a lot of prescription anti-inflammatories taken between shooting days,” he jokes. “Josh and I, we’re both at that age where we can do as many takes as you want, it’s just like when we’re getting up off the ground though, it sounds like a whole other car accident happened. It’s a whole lot of, ‘Oh God, Oh my God, I’m gonna die.’

The “Deadpool 2 Super Duper $@%!#& Cut” is available on Digital August 7th and 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD August 21.