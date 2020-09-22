Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Responds to Dwayne Johnson Ripping His Own Front Gate Off

"Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there," Dwayne Johnson joked about tearing down his driveway gate when it wouldn't open

Ryan Reynolds hilariously reacted to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson admitting to demolishing his own front gate in an early-morning rampage.

On Friday, Johnson, 48, shared on Instagram that he tore down his driveway gate with his bare hands so that he could get to work, documenting the aftermath for his followers.

"Not my finest hour 🤦🏽‍♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work," he began the caption. "We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t."

The Jumanji actor explained that he called technicians to help, but they would not be arriving for another 45 minutes — and he had no time to spare. "By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day," Johnson explained. "So I did what I had to do."

The former WWE star said he "pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off" all by himself, adding that he "tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass."

"My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, 'in disbelief and equally scared' 🤣," he added.

In the comment section, his followers had a field day with the over-the-top situation, including Reynolds, 43, who jokingly took the time to explain the mechanics of a gate to The Rock: "The gate opened the OTHER way."

Johnson posted a followup to the gate destruction, sharing video clips of the aftermath and the crews repairing the mess. He joked that it wasn't abnormal and "we've all been there."

"Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽‍♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene," he wrote. "The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass."

"... Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t," he added. "There’s no fun in that 😈 Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction."

"Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there," added Johnson.

Johnson and Reynolds are currently working on the Netflix action movie Red Notice together. Johnson resumed working on the production earlier this month after recovering from COVID-19. Reynolds recently shared images of himself getting a coronavirus test before heading to the set.

"Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over,” he captioned a pair of photos from before, during and after the nasal swab.