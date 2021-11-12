On Thursday, Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson shared a photo on Instagram of a Netflix billboard reading, "Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's Netflix account"

Ryan Reynolds Jokes That His Mom Uses His 'OnlyFans Account' in Response to Dwayne Johnson's Prank

Just call him the king of comebacks!

Ryan Reynolds provided the perfect response to a hilarious billboard prank concocted by his Red Notice costar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, Johnson, 49, shared a photo on Instagram of a Netflix billboard reading, "Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's OnlyFans account."

"One last heist for the road 🥃 Beat that, @vancityreynolds," Johnson wrote alongside the image, adding, "For the record, Ryan's mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did."

Naturally, Reynolds, 45, responded with wit. "In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account," the actor replied in the comment section.

Ryan Reynolds Jokes His Mom Uses His Only Fans Account After Netflix Says He Users Her Login for Streaming Platform Credit: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

Also starring Gal Gadot, Red Notice follows an FBI profiler (Johnson) that becomes a "reluctant partner in crime" to the world's most wanted art thief (Reynolds) as they attempt to "catch an elusive crook (Gadot) who's always one step ahead," per the streaming service.

In October, Reynolds announced on Instagram that he planned to take "a little sabbatical from movie making." The actor told The Hollywood Reporter last week that he is "just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them."

"You know, you don't really get that time back," he told the outlet.

ryan reynolds Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Reynolds further detailed his decision in an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Adrianna Costa at the Red Notice premiere.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We all want to be together during this time. Our kids are still quite young and I don't want to miss it," said the Free Guy star.

"My kids, they're growing up faster than time and space would have suggested, so I want to be there," he added in an interview with Access Hollywood. "I want to spend some time with them."