Ryan Reynolds Jokes That His Mom Uses His 'OnlyFans Account' in Response to Dwayne Johnson's Prank
Just call him the king of comebacks!
Ryan Reynolds provided the perfect response to a hilarious billboard prank concocted by his Red Notice costar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
On Thursday, Johnson, 49, shared a photo on Instagram of a Netflix billboard reading, "Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's OnlyFans account."
"One last heist for the road 🥃 Beat that, @vancityreynolds," Johnson wrote alongside the image, adding, "For the record, Ryan's mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did."
Naturally, Reynolds, 45, responded with wit. "In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account," the actor replied in the comment section.
Also starring Gal Gadot, Red Notice follows an FBI profiler (Johnson) that becomes a "reluctant partner in crime" to the world's most wanted art thief (Reynolds) as they attempt to "catch an elusive crook (Gadot) who's always one step ahead," per the streaming service.
In October, Reynolds announced on Instagram that he planned to take "a little sabbatical from movie making." The actor told The Hollywood Reporter last week that he is "just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them."
"You know, you don't really get that time back," he told the outlet.
Reynolds further detailed his decision in an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Adrianna Costa at the Red Notice premiere.
"We all want to be together during this time. Our kids are still quite young and I don't want to miss it," said the Free Guy star.
"My kids, they're growing up faster than time and space would have suggested, so I want to be there," he added in an interview with Access Hollywood. "I want to spend some time with them."
Red Notice is playing in select theaters now and is available to stream on Netflix.