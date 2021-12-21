"They just think I'm Ben Affleck and they'll ask how J. Lo is and I'm like, 'Great, good.' I get the pizza and off I go," said the Red Notice star

Ryan Reynolds Jokes Staff of N.Y.C. Pizza Restaurant Think He's Ben Affleck: 'Never Corrected Them'

Being mistaken for Ben Affleck doesn't seem to faze Ryan Reynolds. In fact, the actor has embraced it.

Reynolds, 45, says an East Village pizzeria in New York City that he has been going to for years often mistakes him for Affleck, 49.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them," Reynolds said while appearing on a recent episode of the Dear Hank and John podcast. "Years."

He added, "I feel it would not go over well if I revealed. ... They're not giving me free pizza based on the fact. I do everything normal like everybody else."

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The Red Notice star added that he is often asked about how singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is doing at the pizza spot and just plays along.

"They just think I'm Ben Affleck and they'll ask how J.Lo is and I'm like, 'Great, good.' I get the pizza and off I go," he added.

It probably furthers the case of mistaken identity, Reynolds said, because "I look mildly sort of put out ... when I leave, I think they sort of think, 'I don't think Ben Affleck is amused by us and our questions.' "

In July, Lopez, 52, and Affleck made their rekindled romance Instagram official with a photo of themselves sharing a passionate kiss.

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, and the former couple shares children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Reynolds has been married to actress Blake Lively since 2012 and the couple shares Inez, 5, James, 7 and Betty, 2.

Only a few days before Reynolds shared the story on the podcast, Affleck spoke about a hilarious incident involving Lively that took place on the set of their 2010 film, The Town.

Elle reported that during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show Dec. 14 Affleck recalled working with Lively on the film. At the time she was shocked to learn he knew his Good Will Hunting costar and co-writer Matt Damon.