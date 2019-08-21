Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Weighs In on Spider-Man Reportedly Leaving Marvel

Not even Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool can help Spider-Man fans right now.

Marvel fans were devastated when reports surfaced on Tuesday that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige were unable to agree on terms that would allow the web-slinging hero to continue appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (In a statement, Sony Pictures said, “Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.” PEOPLE is out to Marvel for comment.)

If that’s indeed the case, and Tom Holland‘s version of Peter Parker is sidelined, some fans were hoping Spidey could team up with fellow Marvel outcast Deadpool, who has yet to break into the MCU.

Unfortunately, Reynolds jokingly shot down the possibility on Twitter.

“Can we get a Spiderman & Deadpool movie now,” a fan tweeted at both Reynolds and Holland.

And while Holland has yet to weigh in on the reports, Reynolds responded to the fan.

“You can. But you can only see it in my heart,” the actor wrote.

Spider-Man isn’t the only superhero fans have wanted Reynolds’ foul-mouthed character to team up with. The actor has long been leading a campaign to get a movie with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, even though Jackman retired the character in 2017’s Logan.

Jackman has repeatedly denied possibility of the two appearing on screen, and even sent Reynolds a hilarious message while appearing on Good Morning America in May 2018.

“Hey buddy, how are ya, mate?” Jackman said to Reynolds while looking at the camera next to cohost Michael Strahan. “Ryan, I love you man. I love Deadpool. I can’t wait to see the movie, you’re one of my best friends. Blake, the fam, the whole thing. But back it up a little. Play a little hard to get. It’s too much — It’s not sexy.”