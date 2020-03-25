Ryan Reynolds Jokes 'It's the Celebrities That We Count on Most' in a Time of Crisis

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds knows we’re all counting celebrities to get us through this pandemic. Well, sort of.

The actor appeared in a minute-long video for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging his fellow citizens to stay home. Reynolds, 43, was born in Vancouver, though he now lives in New York with wife Blake Lively and their three daughters.

“We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19. I think in times of crisis, I think we all know it’s the celebrities that we count on most. They’re the ones who are gonna get us through this,” Reynolds slyly says in the video posted to his Twitter.

Reynolds then drolly starts counting all the people who are probably more important than celebrities when it comes to keeping people safe during a crisis.

“Right after health care workers, of course. First responders. People who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins? They’re great. Childhood imaginary friends? Sure. Like, 400 other types of people,” he deadpans.

“Look, stay at home. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands. We are gonna get through this thing, we’re gonna get through this thing together,” Reynolds adds.

Reynolds then nominates three more people to spread the word about staying home amid the virus, including fellow Canadian Seth Rogen.

“Another important message from an important celebrity. Let’s spread the word not the virus,” Reynolds captioned the video.

Reynolds and his wife Lively have been some of the celebrities leading the way in helping people in need during the crisis. In a post shared on Reynolds’ Twitter and Instagram last week, the Deadpool star announced that he and his wife will be donating $1 million to two organizations representing food banks across the United States and Canada.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and love income families,” Reynolds, 43, began in his message. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA.”

“If you can give, these orgs need out help,” he continued. “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

Reynolds also announced that he and his spirit company, Aviation Gin, would be donating 30 percent of their online proceeds to the United States Bartender’s Guild throughout May 1 as a part of their new “Tip Your Bartenders” program.

“Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we’ll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders – who REALLY miss you btw. Visit http://AviationGin.com/delivered #TipYourBartenders #StayHomeSaveLives,” Reynolds shared on Twitter.