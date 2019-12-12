Ryan Reynolds Jokes He’s Never Met His Wife Blake Lively: 'I'm Married to a Woman in Denmark'

Ryan Reynolds is cracking jokes about his relationship with Blake Lively.

When asked about his wife on Thursday morning’s episode of the Today show, Reynolds, 43, joked that he had “actually never met her.”

“We actually only exist as a couple online,” he said, as the Today hosts laughed. “It’s manufactured by the studio system, it’s worked out pretty well for us, really.”

The 6 Underground actor added: “I’m actually married to a woman named Louise in Denmark. We have four kids, and it’s been amazing.”

Reynolds and Lively, 32, welcomed their third child, a girl, in October, but have yet to reveal details about her birth or her name. Their new baby’s arrival makes the actors parents to three daughters, as their new bundle of joy joins Inez, 3, and James, 4½.

On the Today show, Reynolds also opened up about his new life as a father of three, saying, “I love it. It’s been incredible.”

“Actually, I’ve never met her. We actually only exist as a couple online,” @VancityReynolds jokes when asked how he and his wife, @blakelively, troll each other on social media. pic.twitter.com/PTH7aYeKg6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 12, 2019

“Leaving the house is getting harder and harder,” he added. “It gets a lot harder when they ask, ‘Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?’”

The actor was also asked to reveal his newborn daughter’s name — but he answered that question with another joke.

“All of the letters in her name are silent,” Reynolds said. “I want to give her something to push against in life.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their newborn

On Tuesday night, Reynolds spoke to PEOPLE at the premiere of his new Netflix movie 6 Underground, revealing that he and Lively’s favorite show to binge watch is the cooking reality show Great British Bake Off.

“You weren’t expecting that, were you?” the Deadpool star joked. “We live in a world that’s pretty divisive right now and there’s a lot going on. And I like that show just because it’s a nice thing to watch at night.”

“Everybody on the show is nice to each other, which I find refreshing,” he added. “It’s sort of sweet. It’s not really about anything that’s going to remind you of chaos.”

6 Underground is available on Netflix on Friday.