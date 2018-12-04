Ryan Reynolds Jokes He and Wife Blake Lively Have Only Had Sex 'Just Two Times'

Ryan Reynolds joked around about his sex life on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — and shot down the possibility of having a third kid (for now, at least).

Reynolds shares daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2, with wife Blake Lively.

“That happened from sex, FYI,” Reynolds, 42, joked when host Ellen DeGeneres asked about his youngest kid.

“So you’ve only had sex the twice?” DeGeneres asked.

“Just the two times, yeah,” he replied. “It’s a mercenary job, it’s just clinical. Hoping for a third soon.”

After the crowd began cheering, thinking Reynolds and Lively, 31, were having a third kid, Reynolds shook his head. “No!”

“They say you need to do 10,000 hours of anything you want to be an expert at,” he added, laughing.

Jason Mendez/startraks

The Deadpool star also opened about about his love of fatherhood.

“It’s kind of made me a better person, I think,” he told DeGeneres. “I sort of miss being horrible,” he added jokingly.

Reynolds and Lively with their kids, James and Inez, in 2015. Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash News Online

That doesn’t mean being a dad comes without difficulties. “It’s hard. It’s always a challenge, with two kids,” Reynolds said, joking, “I think of blinking now like tiny little breaks.”

“But it’s a dream,” he said. “They’re the best. They’re my buddies. I love it.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).