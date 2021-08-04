The couple met in 2010 when they starred together as romantic leads in Green Lantern

Ryan Reynolds Jokes He and Wife Blake Lively Are Finally 'Instagram Official': 'What a Huge Night'

Ryan Reynolds has marked a very special occasion with his wife Blake Lively.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old actor jokingly made his Instagram debut with his wife of nearly a decade after the couple attended the New York City premiere of his new film Free Guy.

Sharing two photographs of himself with Lively, 33 on Instagtam — alongside a shot of himself with members of the cast and crew of the movie — Reynolds wrote, "What a huge night for #FreeGuy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we're Instagram official."

"I know how important that was to her," the actor jokingly added.

For the event, the couple — who share daughters James, 6½, Inez, 4½, and 21-month-old Betty — were all smiles as they posed for photos together on the red carpet.

Lively wore a stunning pink Prabal Gurung gown that featured cutouts on the side. She accessorized the glamorous look with mismatched silver earrings and various rings.

Reynolds, meanwhile, looked sharp in a beige Brunello Cucinelli suit and black-and-white plaid shirt. He opted to keep things fun and casual with his accessories, sporting brown suede shoes and a paisley pocket square.

Lively and Reynolds met in 2010 when they starred together as romantic leads in Green Lantern. They began dating a year later and tied the knot in September 2012.

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Won't Work at the Same Time as Blake Lively: 'The Family Stays Together and That's Where Home Is'

Lively and Reynolds' night out came just days after the two celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first date by returning to the restaurant where their love story began.

"10 years later. We still go out on our 'first date,'" Lively wrote alongside a photo of the couple showing off their date night looks. "But in much more comfortable shoes." She also posted a picture of Reynolds standing in front of Boston sushi eatery O Ya, writing, "If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us."

Reynolds also shared a selfie of the two of them in front of the restaurant. "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date," he captioned the snap, keeping up their playful trolling, which appears to be their love language.

The actor later reposted a broader crop of the photo, complete with a disclaimer covering his face. "Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings," he wrote. "She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down."