Ryan Reynolds Jokes He and His Look-alike Kate Beckinsale Are Remaking an Olsen Twins Movie

Ryan Reynolds has a movie pitch — and it casts Kate Beckinsale as his inseparable twin.

After Beckinsale, 46, attested that the Deadpool actor is without a doubt her definite doppelgänger on a recent Tonight Show appearance, Reynolds was quick to respond with an idea for a project the supposed look-alikes could join forces on.

“We already have a script!” he joked on his Instagram Story Monday night, tagging Beckinsale and pasting the pair’s faces onto marketing materials from Double, Double Toil and Trouble, a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Halloween movie from 1993.

Beckinsale explained how she sees an uncanny resemblance with Reynolds, 43, while on Jimmy Fallon‘s show. The host remained unconvinced, saying he doesn’t “really see it.”

“I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds,” Beckinsale said. “Like in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on it I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that’s not me. Also, I’ve never done that movie.’ ”

She continued, “I’ve wrestled with how, obviously, he’s not even like a sort of slightly girly-boy-bander type. He’s like a big Canadian man and I really see myself in him.”

Don’t buy your tickets to the Olsen twins reboot yet, however, as Beckinsale jested that she wouldn’t even be able to work with Reynolds.

“I can’t be in the same room as him because one of us, I think, would explode or something would happen,” she said.

Reynolds again poked fun at their similarities, commenting on one of Beckinsale’s Instagram posts, pointing out that the actors both appeared in big-screen vampire series, Blade for him and Underworld for her.

“I’ve never been in the same room with Kate. But I have raised her child while starring in the biggest vampire franchise on earth. So, you do the math,” he wrote.