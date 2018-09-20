Ryan Reynolds Jokes About the 'Stillness' He Enjoys While Filming — as Cars Explode Around Him

Ryan Reynolds is enjoying the serenity of his new film with action movie guru Michael Bay.

The Deadpool 2 actor, 41, shared a hilarious video of himself on the set of his new Netflix film 6 Underground in which he opened up about working with the Transformers director.

“Best part about shooting with Michael Bay? I don’t know, a lot of people would say the action but for me, it’s the stillness, you know? Those quiet moments,” Reynolds said while leaning against a building as a whirring sound of car engines revving could be heard offscreen.

As Reynolds continued speaking, four cars could be seen driving behind him with one crashing into a white van while a black car flipped over into the air, landed and exploded.

The actor continued talking, unbothered by the commotion, saying, “…the essence of it, you can feel it. You can get lost in the character’s eyes. Those are the moments for me, I think.”

Plot details for 6 Underground have been closely guarded, with no plot available on the popular film website IMDb.

Reynolds is listed only as “One” on the website while his costars Dave Franco and Mélanie Laurent are credited as actors.

The father of two is known for his jokes on social media.

He recently shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself in his Deadpool gear reclining in front of a fireplace — which was extremely similar to a photo taken of Burt Reynolds for his iconic Cosmopolitan magazine spread in 1972.

“He did it first. And best. And naked. #BurtReynolds,” the actor tweeted after the icon died earlier this month.

Reynolds also recently entered into a feud with Paddington Bear over who would win the most People’s Choice Awards.