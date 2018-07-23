Ryan Reynolds Jokes Blake Lively Is 'Probably Filing' for Divorce as She's Away Making a Movie

Ryan Reynolds is on daddy duty — and wife Blake Lively might not be all that impressed.

The actor stopped by the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday for the Deadpool 2 panel where he poked fun at the fact that he’s been in charge of the couple two daughters: James, 3, and Inez, 1.

“My wife’s been shooting a film overseas so I’ve been having a ton of time to pretend like I’m watching the kids,” he joked, according to E! News. “She’s probably filing [divorce] papers as we speak.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Gary Gershoff/WireImage

The pair, who married in 2012 after meeting on the 2010 set of Green Lantern, love to poke fun at each other through social media and interviews.

In May, while insisting that his wife spoil the plot of her upcoming film A Simple Favor — a movie which centers around the mysterious disappearance of Lively’s character — Reynolds revealed that Lively actually drove him to the hospital while she was in labor with one of their children.

“You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So..what the f— happened to Emily?” he wrote on Twitter in response to a new trailer for the film that Lively shared on her own account.