Ryan Reynolds Makes Hilarious Disney Joke as Deadpool 3 Officially Joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Deadpool 3 is set to be the first in the franchise to officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Deadpool is finally part of the Marvel gang — and Ryan Reynolds has some things to figure out.

The actor joked on Instagram about Deadpool 3 officially joining the Marvel cinematic universe (MCU), which adds it to the larger Walt Disney Studios catalog. The announcement came from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige after months of speculation. The movie is also confirmed to be R-rated, like the previous two Deadpool films, setting it apart from other Marvel projects.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But Reynolds has more important things on his mind now that he's part of the Disney family.

"First order of business: Find the guy who killed Bambi's mom. #Deadpool3," Reynolds, 44, joked alongside a screenshot of a headline announcing the news.

While the announcement is sure exciting for fans, Feige told Collider that the movie will not be filming anytime soon as they work on the script and try to find space in Reynolds' busy schedule.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year," Feige said. "Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun."