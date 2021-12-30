Ryan Reynolds responded to Betty White's claims that he "can't get over" his crush on her

Ryan Reynolds Jokes That He's 'Sick of the Media Exploiting' His Relationship with Betty White

Ryan Reynolds is doubling down on his "relationship" with Betty White as her 100th birthday approaches.

Reynolds, 45, reacted to a tweet Thursday linking to PEOPLE's coverage of White, 99, ahead of her centenarian milestone. In the PEOPLE article, White jokes that Reynolds is still holding out for her, despite her own crush on Robert Redford.

The Deadpool star retweeted the link to the story, writing, "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."

Reynolds, who starred in the 2009 rom-com The Proposal with White, has jokingly referred to the legendary comedian as his ex-girlfriend in the past.

In an interview featured in this week's issue of PEOPLE, White acknowledged her former costar and friend's cheeky comments about their history, joking, "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One."

Reynolds, who was also interviewed for White's story, told PEOPLE that he has been a fan of hers "for as long as I can remember," and went on to praise White's comedic talent.

"I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates," he said, before joking that White is "a typical Capricorn" because she "sleeps all day" and is "out all night boozing and snacking on men."

While White is marking a milestone birthday this year, Reynolds hasn't missed her birthday in the past. The actor posted on Instagram for the occasion in 2019, posting a photo of himself and White and joking about their past romantic history.

"I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he wrote in the caption. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite 🎂."