Ryan Reynolds Joins Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot for Netflix Action Film Red Notice

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s upcoming action flick, Red Notice, has a new costar and a new home.

The actor and wrestling icon, 47, has long been attached to the movie from writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber — both producing the project through his company, Seven Bucks Productions, and starring in the film as an Interpol agent tracking the world’s most wanted art thief throughout the globe.

Back in February 2018, Universal Pictures acquired the project with a record $20 million payday for Johnson according to Variety. But now, Deadline reports the project has switched studios, moving to Netflix.

Wonder Woman actress, Gal Gadot, is set to reunite with her Fast & Furious costar for the film, according to Entertainment Weekly. Additionally, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds will be joining the cast, though his role has yet to be announced, the outlet reported.

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot Steven Ferdman/Getty Images; Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“I admire the ambition of Netflix to become one of the biggest movie studios in the world,” Johnson said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “Their original content generates critical acclaim and invites full collaboration on every level of production. Their unbridled enthusiasm for Red Notice is equally matched by their commitment to entertaining audiences on an international scale.”

He continued, “As the landscape of movies, distribution and audience consumption continues to evolve, our Seven Bucks focus is to continue to find the best platform and partners to thrive in this ever-changing environment. Director/writer Rawson Thurber has delivered a dynamic script that me and my co-stars and partners-in-heist, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, can’t wait to shoot.”

The actor went on to say that he was looking forward to “the fun we’re gonna have making Red Notice, but more importantly — the fun the worldwide audience will have watching it in 190+ countries — all at the same moment.”

Image zoom Dwayne Johnson Jason Merritt/Radarpics/REX/Shutterstock

Red Notice will be the first Netflix production for both Johnson and Gadot, though Reynolds is working with the streaming service on the upcoming 6 Underground.

The film also has a few reunions built into its production.

Gadot, 34, will be back together with Johnson after costarring with him in the Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6 films as will Thurber, who Johnson worked with on both Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

As for Reynolds, Entertainment Weekly reports the 42-year-old actor was originally supposed to star in the action comedy Ride Along with Johnson before those roles went to Kevin Hart and Ice Cube.

Principal photography for Red Notice is set to begin in 2020, Variety reports. A release date has not been announced.