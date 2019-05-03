Watch Ryan Reynolds and Jimmy Fallon Compete in Hilarious Game of Spit Take Roulette

Ryan Reynold‘s recent appearance on the the Tonight Show ended with him having spit all over his face.

Reynolds, 42, appeared on Fallon’s talk show to promote his upcoming film, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, when he and host Jimmy Fallon competed in a game of Spit Take Roulette, which left both men completely soaked with water.

The game consisted of 12 cups, five of which contained water, while the rest had other liquids, such as apple juice, in them. If the cup had water, the drinker was forced to spit it out onto the other’s face.

“These glasses don’t really work, do they?” Fallon, 44, hilariously said after Reynolds spit all over him. “It stings a little bit.”

The two men continued going back and forth drinking cups and spitting on each other, which was shown in a slow motion view. At one point, Fallon drank a cup of gin, and after chugging he said, “how many of these are gin because I have the rest of the show to do.”

The matchup ended with Fallon feigning a mystery drink, while it was in fact water, and spit it all over Reynolds to win the game.

Despite his night ending with a losing spit game, Reynolds and his family brought about exciting news to the New York City premiere of his upcoming film: his wife, Blake Lively, arrived showing up her very large bump.

The couple posed together and shocked onlookers as Lively, 31, sported a yellow dress hugging her pregnant belly. The couple, who wed in 2012, are already parents to James, 4, and Inez, 2.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is out in theaters May 10.