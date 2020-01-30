Ryan Reynolds Isn't Getting a Super Bowl Ad for Mint Mobile — But He Is Giving Away Free Service

Ryan Reynolds knows how to spend his money.

As companies spend millions on their advertising for the Super Bowl this weekend, Reynolds, 43, decided to use the money he would’ve spent to his advantage.

The actor recently became the new owner of Mint Mobile, a cell service provider. To promote his new venture, Reynolds announced he didn’t buy a Super Bowl ad because he wanted to go a little more “classy” instead.

“Everyone’s buying ads so I bought one too. Not on TV. In the @nytimes. Because… #classy,” Reynold wrote on a post where he showed off the full-page ad he bought in the New York Times.

The ad announces a fun initiative for new customers to join. Simply sign up during the Super Bowl, between kick off and the final whistle, and get 3 free months of service.

“On Sunday, some companies will spend over $5 million to advertise in a game so expensive I can’t even mention its name lest we summon an army of lawyers,” Reynolds’ funny message reads.

“As the new owner of Mint Mobile, that’s a HARD no. Mint offers premium wireless service for just $15 dollars a month, so we could literally give away 300,000 months of free service and still save money,” he continues. “And that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

Reynolds has been known to employ funny tactics to promote his business ventures, like his Aviation Gin. Last summer, the actor admitted to posting a hilarious review on Amazon.

In the review, posted by a user named “Champ Nightengale,” the reviewer talked about having a love-hate relationship with the gin, despite giving the product a full five stars.

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds Seokyong Lee/Penta Press/Shutterstock

“As soon as I tried the Gin I knew right away, it was amazing,” the user began. “It was the smoothest Gin I’d ever tried and went down really easily.”

Nightengale went on to explain that though the taste was great, they felt there should be “some kind of warning about how much you’re supposed to have.”

“I had a lot,” the user continued. “When I woke up the next day, I mentioned to my wife Linda that last night must have been a REAL blowout because I slept in my clothes. Even my shoes! I also noticed it was really hard to look out the window at the Seattle skyline. Partly because of the bright sun (I’ve always been sensitive to light) but also because I don’t live in Seattle. I live in Coral Gables, Florida. Also, it’s important to note, until that morning, I’d never met anyone named Linda.”