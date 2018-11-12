Ryan Reynolds Is Furry and Adorable as Pikachu in First Pokémon Detective Pikachu Trailer

Ryan Reynolds is back in a new role — and it just might be his cutest one yet!

In a new trailer released today, the Deadpool actor voices an adorable, fuzzy version of Pikachu in the first live-action Pokémon movie, Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

In the trailer, Reynolds’ Pikachu (wearing a tiny tweed detective’s cap) meets up with the human protagonist, Tim (played by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s Justice Smith). Tim is able to understand Pikachu even though most humans can’t communicate with him, and together they team up to help Tim find his missing dad.

RELATED: 14 Reasons Ryan Reynolds Is Quite Possibly the Best Husband Ever

Ryan Reynolds voices Pikachu in the new film. Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Besides Pikachu, other Pokémon can be seen in the trailer, including Bulbasaur, Psyduck and Jigglypuff.

Reynolds tweeted out the trailer, writing, “I think we all knew I’d wind up as a miniature detective repeatedly saying the same two words. Just didn’t think it’d be this soon. #PikaPika #DetectivePikachu”.

I think we all knew I'd wind up as a miniature detective repeatedly saying the same two words. Just didn't think it'd be this soon. #PikaPika #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/L4iB760fJO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Pokémon Detective Pikachu will be in theaters in May 2019.