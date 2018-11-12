Ryan Reynolds Is Furry and Adorable as Pikachu in First Pokémon Detective Pikachu Trailer

Detective Pikacu.
November 12, 2018

Ryan Reynolds is back in a new role — and it just might be his cutest one yet!

In a new trailer released today, the Deadpool actor voices an adorable, fuzzy version of Pikachu in the first live-action Pokémon movie, Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

In the trailer, Reynolds’ Pikachu (wearing a tiny tweed detective’s cap) meets up with the human protagonist, Tim (played by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s Justice Smith). Tim is able to understand Pikachu even though most humans can’t communicate with him, and together they team up to help Tim find his missing dad.

Ryan Reynolds voices Pikachu in the new film.
Besides Pikachu, other Pokémon can be seen in the trailer, including Bulbasaur, Psyduck and Jigglypuff.

Reynolds tweeted out the trailer, writing, “I think we all knew I’d wind up as a miniature detective repeatedly saying the same two words. Just didn’t think it’d be this soon. #PikaPika #DetectivePikachu”.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu will be in theaters in May 2019.

