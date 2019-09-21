Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Poke Fun at Their Feud While Grabbing Coffee

Could Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds finally be putting their “feud” to rest?

A recent Instagram Story from Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee Company featured a paparazzi shot of the two actors — who have been jokingly fighting for years — laughing while enjoying a cup of coffee outside.

“You can solve anything over a flat white,” the Instagram Story read.

However, the feud doesn’t appear to be over just yet. “He’s crying,” the caption added cheekily, attributing Jackman’s facial expression to sadness rather than a bout of laughter.

The two stars were spotted on their way out of a Laughing Man Coffee Company shop in New York City on Thursday, before they settled in to drink their coffees and talk outside in a park. Jackman, 50, opted for a casual outfit, wearing a white Laughing Man t-shirt and jeans, while Reynolds, 42, wore a navy blue button-down shirt paired with matching pants and a newsboy cap.

Image zoom Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds ROKA/BACKGRID

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Praises ‘Kindest’ and ‘Most Talented’ Pal Hugh Jackman: ‘There’s Nobody Better’

Last week, Reynolds put a pause on the duo’s faux feud when he congratulated Jackman after the actor received a major award in his native country.

“Receiving the Order of Australia is a HUGE deal,” the Deadpool actor captioned a solo shot of Jackman wearing his medal.

“And despite what I tell anyone who’ll listen, Hugh Jackman is one of the finest, kindest, hardest working, generous and most talented people I’ve had the privilege to call my friend. There’s nobody better,” Reynolds added.

Still, he couldn’t help but end the post with a small jab, adding, “None of this changes the unfortunate fact he’s a complete bastard.”

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in 2009 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jackman and Reynolds, who costarred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009, have been feuding for years over the Deadpool actor’s insistence that Jackman revived his Wolverine character so they could appear in a movie together. It all began in 2015, when Jackman posted a video on his Instagram of Reynolds impersonating him — Australian accent, and all — in his Deadpool makeup.

Since that time, the two have continued their public trolling and found ways to poke fun at the other on social media.

But after seemingly putting their differences aside in February, the bickering was reignited when Jackman suffered a minor injury while playing the fan-favorite superhero during one of his stops on his one-man tour The Man. The Music. The Show.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Reignites Funny Wolverine Feud with Ryan Reynolds After Minor Stage Injury

“The first time I’ve played #wolverine … and, actually bled. Clearly, it’s @vancityreynolds [Reynolds’] fault,” Jackman wrote over an image of a scratch on his knuckle in August. The bit reportedly includes jokes about Reynolds and Jackman playing Wolverine.

But Reynolds didn’t let Jackman get the last word, adding his hilarious comeback in the comments section of the post.

“I just don’t think you’ve been practicing enough,” he replied.