Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Pause Feud for Relief Charity: 'Only a Pandemic Could Make That Happen'

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are putting their years-long hilarious feud on the back-burner — for now — to focus on those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actors announced in an Instagram video shared by Reynolds, 43, Tuesday that they’ve briefly settled their differences to support the All In Challenge, which aims to provide food and supplies to children, elderly people and frontline workers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“For one day, and one day only, we have agreed to to agree to not disagree and only a pandemic could make that happen,” the Deadpool actor said in the video.

Added Jackman, 51: “We’ve agreed to join the All In Challenge. We’ll stop our feud for one day and help sell a different type of drink.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Keeps Hilarious Feud with ‘Fraud’ Hugh Jackman Alive: ‘He’s Just an Evil Person’

Reynolds nominated astronaut Chris Hadfield, Canadian soccer player Ashley Lawrence, and Jackman himself to all participate in the All In Challenge and contribute towards the cause.

“WHAAT? A challenge inside a challenge,” Reynolds joked about nominating Jackman.

Many celebrities have been participating in the All in Challenge, including Drew Barrymore, Tom Brady, Alex Rodriguez, Mark Cuban, Ellen DeGeneres, and more.

RELATED VIDEO: How Your Favorite Celebrities Have Stepped up to Help Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

After years of Reynolds and Jackman poking fun at one another on social media and in interviews, The Greatest Showman star revealed in a recent interview with The Daily Beast how the silly feud got started.

Jackman said he started teasing Reynolds over his recent (at the time) marriage to Scarlett Johansson. The two were married from 2008 to 2011 before Reynolds married wife Blake Lively in 2012.

“I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted,” Jackman explained.

Image zoom Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman/Instagram

RELATED: A History of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ Ongoing Feud from Trolling Birthdays to Spoofs

Nowadays, the actors take swipes at each other pretty frequently, with Reynolds last jokingly telling Jackman’s longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness to “hang in there” when Jackman celebrated their 24th anniversary on Instagram.

Jackman told The Daily Beast he’s now in the planning stages on how to get Reynolds back, but he joked he tries not to let vengeance consume him.

“I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution. I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready,” Jackman joked.