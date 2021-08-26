Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Wife Blake Lively on Her Birthday

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who share three daughters, are famous for teasing each other on social media

Ryan Reynolds always makes time to tease his wife Blake Lively, even on her birthday. And this year was no different.

It all started earlier this week, when the 44-year-old actor shared to TikTok a video of himself grooving along to Mariah Carey's 1995 hit single "Fantasy" — a song that features prominently in his new film, Free Guy.

Of course, it didn't take long for Carey to catch wind, the five-time Grammy winner hilariously duetting the video on her own account and serving some serious side-eye to Reynolds' unusual choreography

Well, on Wednesday, Reynolds shared his excitement over Carey's acknowledgement of his video, re-posting Carey's TikTok video on his Instagram Story and calling it, "My favorite thing that's ever happened on August 25th."

Lively's birthday? August 25.

Like many of Reynolds' jokes in the past, Lively didn't acknowledge his joke, instead celebrated her 34th by re-posting birthday wishes from friends and fans alike to her Instagram Stories.

She and Reynolds met in 2010 when they starred together as romantic leads in Green Lantern. They began dating a year later and tied the knot in September 2012. They share three daughters together: James, 6½, Inez, 4½, and Betty, 22 months.

The couple are famous for trolling each other on social media, most recently while celebrating the 10th anniversary of their first date by returning to the restaurant where their love story began.

"10 years later. We still go out on our 'first date,' " Lively wrote alongside a photo of the couple showing off their date night looks. "But in much more comfortable shoes." She also posted a picture of Reynolds standing in front of Boston sushi eatery O Ya, writing, "If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us."

Reynolds also shared a selfie of the two of them in front of the restaurant. "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date," he captioned the snap, keeping up their playful trolling, which appears to be their love language.

The actor later reposted a broader crop of the photo, complete with a disclaimer covering his face. "Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings," he wrote. "She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down."