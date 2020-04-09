Ryan Reynolds Has 'Zero Answers' for Fan Who Asks Him About His Critically Panned Film Paper Man

Image zoom Alamy

Ryan Reynolds has a string of successful blockbuster films under his belt, but there is one movie that he would rather not discuss.

On Wednesday, Lifewire editor-in-chief Lance Ulanoff wrote on Twitter that he randomly selected Reynolds’ 2010 film, Paper Man, to stream on Amazon Prime.

After viewing the film, Ulanoff included in his tweet, “I have so many questions for @VancityReynolds,” to which the actor replied back, “I have zero answers.”

“I would expect no less,” Ulanoff tweeted in reponse to Reynolds, before calling the film “oddly affecting (emphasis on ‘oddly’),” in a follow-up tweet.

Paper Man stars Jeff Daniels as a struggling writer who relies on a childhood imaginary friend (Reynolds’ as the made up Captain Excellent) to help aid him with his life decisions.

The film received negative reviews from critics, with the website Rotten Tomatoes giving it a score of 32% based on 31 reviews from critics.

Kirk Honeycutt of The Hollywood Reporter called Paper Man “a bad idea” and added, “the film, despite a few brave and good performances, never recovers from awkwardness of its premise.”

The film was first shown at the 2009 Los Angeles Film Festival before its 2010 limited release and also stars Lisa Kudrow, Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin.

Reynolds has never been one to shy away from critiquing his own films in the past.

His 2011 superhero flick Green Lantern was dismissed by both critics and audiences alike, and Reynolds knows the film was a miss.

Going as far as to even mock it in Deadpool, his successful superhero film, Reynolds admitted to Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that he never even saw the final theatrical cut of Green Lantern.

“Look, I’ve never seen the full final version of Green Lantern,” he shared. “I saw a very late stage rough cut of the film. Now, that isn’t to say that I didn’t want to see it because I didn’t like it. I have movies that have been received pretty well that I haven’t seen, and then I have movies that I have seen 100 times that people don’t like but I just like.”