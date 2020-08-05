Ryan Reynolds Has a Simple Answer on the Future of Deadpool 3: ‘I Don’t Know’

Ryan Reynolds can't answer fan questions about the future of Deadpool.

The actor talked to Fast Company in a new interview in which he addressed the state of the third movie, which is the first set to come out as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Three words,” Reynolds, 43, tells Fast Company. “I don’t know. Obviously, everything is on pause right now.”

His comments echo Deadpool comic book creator Rob Liefeld, who explained in a recent interview with Collider that even if a third film never comes out, he's content with the "two amazing experiences" he had helping make the first two movies.

"You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies," Liefeld explained. "I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All of them."

"The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird," he explained.

Image zoom Deadpool Joe Lederer

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt to seemingly every aspect of the world, including the film and entertainment industry, Reynolds (who plays the titular Deadpool in the films) announced that a third movie was already in the works.

“We’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said on a holiday episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan in December, according to Variety. “We’re over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kind of crazy.”

The first two films were distributed by 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney in March.

However, shortly before the release of Deadpool’s sequel in May 2018, Reynolds didn’t seem certain that fans would get to see the third movie.

“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t,” he told EW at the time. “I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that.”

“I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do,” he added.