Ryan Reynolds Gives Leap Day '21-Year-Old' Her First 'Legal' Drink in Hilarious Aviation Gin Ad

Ryan Reynolds is making some drinking-related dreams come true for someone about to celebrating their “21st birthday” with a hilarious advertisement for his Aviation Gin company.

The ad, shared by the 43-year-old actor on Instagram Friday, introduces viewers to Arlene Manko, a woman who was born on Leap Day in 1936 — meaning that she will ring in her official 21st birthday on Saturday, despite being 84.

Reynolds helps Manko celebrate the milestone with a sip of Aviation Gin, marking her first legal drink ever.

“I was technically 5 years old when I got married,” Manko explains in the clip.

“This Leap Day, Arlene turns 21,” Reynolds says in a voiceover. “Legal drinking age.”

“Arlene has never had a legal drink in her life.”

“I had seven kids in 10 years. You think sometimes I didn’t want to drink?” Manko says. “Follow the rules and do what you’re told is important. But I’m ready to party.”

“Holy Moses,” Manko says in the spot when she finally takes a sip.

The commercial concludes with Manko admitting that she had never heard of Reynolds before being approached for the ad.

“Ignore her,” Reynolds says with a laugh in the voiceover. “She’s been drinking.”

It’s not the first creative advertisement for Reynolds’ company.

Image zoom Arlene Manko Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Image zoom Arlene Manko Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Earlier this month, Aviation Gin partnered with the Westminster Dog Show to create a signature drink for the event called The Sensation.

In celebration of the partnership, Reynolds starred in yet another chuckle-worthy ad where instead of running out to present a well-groomed pooch competing for Best in Show, he runs onto the floor with a bottle of gin on a leash.

Reynolds purchased Aviation Gin in 2018, calling it the “the best damn gin on the planet.”