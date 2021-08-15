Ryan Reynolds Says Free Guy Is Getting a Sequel amid Successful Opening Weekend: 'Woo Hoo!!'

"If it isn't called, 'Albuquerque Boiled Turkey' we've failed," Ryan Reynolds joked on Twitter after announcing plans for a Free Guy sequel

Ryan Reynolds is enjoying a successful opening weekend for his new movie Free Guy.

The Golden Globe nominee, 44, revealed plans for a sequel on Twitter Saturday. "Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony," the star wrote.

He followed it up with a reference to one of the movie's jokes, delivered by Taika Waititi. "If it isn't called, 'Albuquerque Boiled Turkey' we've failed," Reynolds wrote in another tweet.

Director Shawn Levy also celebrated news of a potential second installment. "Yuuuuuuuup," he wrote, quote-tweeting Reynolds' announcement. 20th Century Studios seemingly confirmed the news with a retweet as well.

Free Guy shattered expectations with a $28.4 million opening weekend, raking in $51 million worldwide, according to Deadline. The feat is particularly impressive, considering that the movie is not based on an existing IP — intellectual property — like so many other major blockbusters, a point that Disney did indeed champion.

After more than a year of delays from its original July 3, 2020, premiere date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Free Guy kicked off a 45-day exclusive theatrical run before it becomes available to stream on Disney+.

Reynolds thanked his fans for the warm reception. "The reactions, and now attendance, have blown me away. Thank you," he wrote. "It's heart-warming to see so many people embrace heart-warming."

One such supporter was Reynolds' wife Blake Lively, who posted a bikini photo to her Instagram Story, along with a cheeky caption. "Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you'll be bummed," Lively, 33, wrote, after walking the red carpet with Reynolds at the movie's premiere earlier this month.

Reynolds stars in Free Guy as Guy, a bank teller who soon discovers that he's actually a non-player character (NPC) in an open-world video game. After he becomes sentient, Guy decides to become the hero of his own story and save his friends from deletion by the video game's creator.