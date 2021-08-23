Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy Nabs Second Week at No. 1, Beating Paw Patrol and Reminiscence

Free Guy pulled in over $18 million during its second weekend, maintaining its top spot at the box office

Ryan Reynolds' latest movie continues to dominate the box office.

One week after it first premiered Aug. 13, Free Guy once again claimed the No. 1 spot this past weekend, pulling in $18.8 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters in just three days, Deadline reports. The film now boasts a 10-day box office total of $58.8 million.

With its new numbers, Free Guy saw the most successful second weekend out of any movie released this summer since Memorial Day weekend, beating out Peter Rabbit 2, Boss Baby 2, Forever Purge and Stillwater.

The hit action-comedy also triumphed over this weekend's new releases. Free Guy brought in higher box office revenue than Paw Patrol, which pulled in $13 million in its opening weekend and was available to stream on Paramount+. With Regal Cinemas declining to screen it, the family-friendly film only debuted in 3,184 theaters.

Free Guy beat out Warner Bros.'s latest release, too, pulling in millions more than Hugh Jackman's Reminiscence. The film, which also premiered on HBO Max Aug. 20, brought in just $2 million at the box office in its opening weekend, according to IMDb's Box Office Mojo.

The sci-fi thriller, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, is the latest Warner Bros. film to hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously, a release plan the studio announced late last year for all of its 2021 films.

Free Guy is seeing remarkable success after the film's release date was pushed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it was originally slated for a July 2020 release, Free Guy was later moved to December 2020 and finally, to Aug. 13.

Despite dropping films like Black Widow and Cruella both in theaters and on Disney+, Disney chose to keep Free Guy strictly theatrical, making it one of the first films from the company this year to premiere without a pre-planned streaming release.

Reynolds, 44, celebrated his film's successful second weekend on Twitter Monday, sharing Deadline's report and writing, "Whoa. Week 2 #FreeGuy."

Free Guy follows a bank teller (Reynolds) who discovers he's been living as a background player inside of a video game. Determined to save his friends from being deleted by the game's creator (Taika Waititi), he decides to become the game's hero.