Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy and Death on the Nile Removed from Disney's December Release Calendar

The December box office is looking a lot emptier.

Disney has removed its upcoming films Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile from its December movie release schedule.

Reynolds’ Free Guy was intended for release on Dec. 11 while Death on the Nile was scheduled for Dec. 18. Both films' new release dates are currently not set.

Branagh’s film is the sequel to his hit film based on the Agatha Christie mystery, The Murder on the Orient Express, and will follow his character, detective Hercule Poirot, as he investigates the murder of a young heiress aboard a cruise ship that sets sail on the Nile River in Egypt.

The movie will also star Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening and Russell Brand.

Free Guy follows a bank teller (Reynolds, 44) as he discovers he's a background character in a video game that is on the precipice of being shut down. Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi are also in the film.

This is the latest push back by a major movie studio amid the coronavirus pandemic. Disney has already moved its Pixar animated film Soul to Disney+ for a Christmas Day release.

Daniel Craig’s final turn as James Bond, No Time to Die, and the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, F9, have also been moved to 2021.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 is the only potential blockbuster that remains scheduled for December 2020, although director Patty Jenkins told Variety in September the release date could change.

“I don’t think anybody can be confident of anything right now,” Jenkins said at the time. “We just don’t know what the course of COVID is going to be like.”

Jenkins did say she was “very hopeful” her film could make it to its Dec. 25 release date.

“It feels totally possible to me,” she said.