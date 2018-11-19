Ryan Reynolds Kidnaps Fred Savage for PG-13 Rated Once Upon a Deadpool Christmas Special

Ryan Reynolds’ filthy-mouthed Deadpool is making his way to the big screen again — and this time the kids can come along!

The actor, 42, is reprising his superhero role for Once Upon a Deadpool, a recut version of this summer’s Deadpool 2 that is PG-13 rated so his youngest fans can join in on the fun. Reynolds, 42, posted the trailer on his Instagram Monday, finally fulfilling parent’s wishes.

“To all the parents who’ve asked if their kids can see Deadpool… As. You. Wish,” he wrote.

The trailer opens up with a wintry scene with Reynolds’ familiar voice as Deadpool making up with a new Christmas rhyme.

“Right before Christmas a new guy in red is coming to theaters with his new sidekick, Fred,” Dedapool narrates before he reveals that Savage has been kidnapped and forced to take part in the PG-13 version of the movie “filtered through the prism of child-like innocence.”

But despite Savage’s protests that he is “a grown man,” Deadpool pushes on, telling him that “no one does child-like innocence like you, Fred. No one.”

Savage also sneaks in a dig about the Deadpool movies being a different entity from the Marvel movies, with Deadpool falling under 20th Century Fox instead of Disney’s juggernaut franchise of films.

“You’re Marvel licensed by Fox,” Savage explains. “It’s like if the Beatles were produced by Nickelback: it’s music, but it sucks.”

As Reynolds jokes, he was the brain behind Savage’s involvement in the special, although the idea for the PG-13 cut came from the studio.

“Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006,” Ryan Reynolds told Deadline. “I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

The film hits theaters on December 12th and will run only through Christmas Eve. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to F— Cancer.