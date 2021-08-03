Ryan Reynolds Fights a Super Buff Version of Himself in Hilarious Free Guy Scene

When faced with a big bad, Ryan Reynolds's only real enemy seems to be himself.

The actor shared a video on his YouTube channel Monday that featured a clip from his upcoming movie Free Guy, in which he plays an unassuming video game character who is faced with a buffed-up version of himself.

In the sneak peek scene included in the video, Dude — another digital avatar created by Taika Waititi's Antoine — beats up Guy as Mariah Carey's "Fantasy" plays in the background.

"I mean, he's just like you, but way better," Lil Rel Howery's character says to Guy in the clip, before getting punched in the face by the buff avatar.

The video then cuts to Reynolds as Dude, telling the audience all about his diet and physical regimen in a confessional.

"Am I a role model? I don't know, I mean I do know that you hear about actors complaining about how hard their movie workouts are," Reynolds says.

"I'll tell you, I don't have time for that. I've been at this for one week and it's coming in nicely," he adds while flexing his pectoral muscles. (Reynolds' face was superimposed over bodybuilder Aaron W. Reed's physique to create Dude.)

Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds as 'Dude' in Free Guy | Credit: youtube

As the actor goes into his daily "protein bomb" milkshake (made "exclusively of human muscle") he describes not being able to fit into the Deadpool costume, saying, "Life is about growth…. hormones."

Reynolds' wife Blake Lively and their youngest daughter Betty, 22 months, are also mentioned in the clip in a hilarious twist.

"I actually fathered our youngest daughter when I was this muscular. The child was born full-grown and wearing shoes," Reynolds says. "Which was weird for Blake."