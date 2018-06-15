You Have to Read Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious Out of Office Reply Ahead of Father's Day

Ryan Reynolds is having a little fun before Father’s Day this weekend.

The Deadpool actor set up a hilarious automatic out of the office reply on his Aviation American Gin email that touches on everything from his preferred type of message (include pictures!) to jokes about his “nonexistent relationship” with his own father.

“This is only my 2nd OUT OF OFFICE REPLY,” Reynolds wrote. “From what I’m told, it should be short, sweet and NEVER overly personal or emotional.”

Not taking the advice, Reynolds proceeds in a lengthy message to promote his company and ask readers to get their dads a bottle for Father’s Day Sunday. The actor acquired stake at the gin company in February with plans to play an active role in the day-to-day business and oversee creative direction.

“This Father’s Day, you may not be able to give Dad a second chance, but you CAN get him a bottle Aviation American Gin,” Reynolds wrote. “Or, if he died before either of you could even begin to comprehend the importance of closure, just get yourself a bottle.

Ryan Reynolds with Aviation Gin

Email Ryan@aviationgin.com to get the email yourself, or read Reynolds’ full reply below:

“Thanks for your email. As the owner of Aviation American Gin, I take all emails seriously. Especially ones with pictures.

Owning a gin company has been one of the great privileges of my life. And while it won’t quite make up for the nonexistent relationship I had with my father, it always warms my heart to see others celebrating paternal relationships which have been built on trust, warmth, and totally natural amounts of eye contact. That’s why this Father’s Day is the perfect time to give your dad the best: Aviation American Gin.

While my own father may be long gone, the unspoken tension we shared is alive and well. But let me tell ya… if I could turn back time, I wouldn’t be pouring Aviation Gin over his grave in the middle of the night. No sir… I’d be sittin’ across from him, clinking glasses and having an effervescent giggle about the fact I now own the finest Gin company on planet earth. He might say stuff like, “Hey, this Gin is pretty damn good” and “Boy howdy, that’s a gorgeous looking bottle” or, “I’ve never mentioned this before, but… you’re enough.”

This Father’s Day, you may not be able to give Dad a second chance, but you CAN get him a bottle Aviation American Gin. Or, if he died before either of you could even begin to comprehend the importance of closure, just get yourself a bottle.

Happy Father’s Day,

Ryan Reynolds.”