Ryan Reynolds Narrowly Escapes a Collapsing Barricade at Comic-Con Experience in Brazil

Fans were so excited to see Ryan Reynolds at a recent event in Brazil that the star was nearly crushed by a toppling barricade — but luckily, the actor and everyone involved made it out unharmed.

The Deadpool star, 43, visited Comic-Con Experience in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend, and when he jumped off the stage to greet fans, the barricade between Reynolds and the crowd buckled and collapsed.

“Well, ordinance collapsed and that was a little, I think it looked worse than it was,” Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight of the surprising moment.

“All I was worried about were the people that were — what you could tell is that they were falling, like, ‘Oh, they’re gonna be fine,’ and it’s like, ‘Oh, but that leg is gonna go,’ so I jumped out. But it was, yeah, everyone was fine,” he said.

In the footage, which was shared online by several fans in attendance, viewers can see Reynolds hop off the stage to greet a crowd of excited fans, who wait to see the star on the opposite side of a low barricade.

As Reynolds approaches, however, the barricade topples over toward the actor, who then jumps back to sit on the stage in the nick of time.

Reynolds, who was at the event promoting his new movie Free Guy, added to ET that he promised wife Blake Lively that he’d return home from Brazil in “one piece” before he left.

“My only job that Blake said as I was leaving was, ‘Just come home in one piece.’ So that was my only job,” he told the outlet. Thankfully, he narrowly avoided injury and can fulfill that promise — and good thing, too, considering Reynolds and Lively, 32, have a new baby at home.

The couple welcomed their third child, a girl, in October, but have yet to reveal details about her birth or her name.

They new baby’s arrival makes the actors parents to three daughters, as their new bundle of joy joins Inez, 2½, and James, 4½.

“They are so happy and excited about having another baby,” a source told PEOPLE after the pair revealed Lively’s pregnancy at the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu premiere in May. “They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could.”

Reynolds has spoken about his love of fatherhood many times before and has even said he’d love a house full of girls.

In 2016, he toldEntertainment Weekly Radio, [I]f I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be.”

“Having a daughter was a dream come true for me,” the actor told PEOPLE after he and Lively welcomed their first daughter, James. “I would have made a terrible king.”