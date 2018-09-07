Ryan Reynolds Enters into Hilarious Twitter Feud with Paddington Bear

Ryan Reynolds might have just made an enemy out of the very popular children’s character, Paddington Bear.
The Deadpool 2 actor, 41, tweeted his thanks for his film’s four nominations for the 2018 People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday and in the process called out the bear whose film, Paddington 2 also received a nomination.
While neither film was nominated in the same category, Reynolds still tweeted at fans to “write us in for best Family Film,” the very category Paddington 2 was nominated for.
“So honored by all the @peopleschoice noms. Hope you vote for Deadpool 2 and feel free to write us in for best Family Film. Because watch your f—— back, Paddington.”
In a hilarious comeback, Paddington wrote back, “#hardstare.”
Twitter users immediately formed responses to Reynolds’ tweet, with one user writing, “Language, Mr Reynolds, language”. #hardstare #paddington2.”
Another tweeted, “He thinks he’s being cute and funny. But he shouldn’t mess with Paddington like that.”
“Oh sure, gang up on the bear,” a different user tweeted, while another shared a hilarious gif of from Deadpool that said, “Daddy needs to express some rage.”
Another fan suggested a potential spinoff film involving the two characters, tweeting, “Paddington vs Dead Pool is the spin off we didn’t know we needed.”
This isn’t the first time Reynolds has been involved in a playful award show moment. In early August, the actor was called out by Anna Kendrick at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards while accepting the award for choice twit — or favorite Twitter personality — over Reynolds.
“This means so much to me. Thank you so much. It means the world to me, and I feel so lucky that I get to make Pitch Perfect,” said Kendrick, who was also accepting the honor for choice comedy movie actress.
“The Twitter thing — I have so much fun on Twitter,” she added. “And I know that Mindy [Kaling] and Kumail [Nanjiani] and stuff were nominated, and also I know that Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so in your face, Ryan.”
Teased Kendrick, “Yeah, I beat you. Stay in your lane!”
Back in 2015, Kendrick and Reynolds showed off their Twitter chops as they tweeted about each other. When a fan asked Reynolds what kissing Kendrick in The Voices was like, the actor replied, “Like taking your face to Awesometown.”
Kendrick jumped in, “That IS the Kendrick-train guarantee. With local stops in Awkwardville and Tolerableshire.”