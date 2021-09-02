The upcoming action film is set to premiere on Netflix Nov. 12

See Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson Team Up Against Gal Gadot in Netflix's Red Notice Trailer

Red Notice is almost here.

On Thursday, Netflix released the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated action flick, premiering on the streaming platform Nov. 12. In the new clip, FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) reluctantly teams up with master criminal Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in hopes of catching the world's most wanted art thief, "The Bishop," played by Gal Gadot.

"Been tracking your scores for a while now — every city, every heist," Johnson's character begins in the trailer. "Now that you've been tagged with red notices, you become the world's most wanted criminals and I'm the only one who can bring you in."

Hartley then comes face-to-face with Booth, who proves to be as much of a jokester as he is a criminal.

"Where'd you get that jacket? It's a statement piece, somewhere there's a very nude cow whispering, 'Worth it,'" he says before Hartley tackles him through a stained glass window.

RED NOTICE Credit: Frank Masi / Netflix

In the next scene, however, Hartley has enlisted Booth's help as they confront The Bishop.

"Looking for something specific or just browsing?" she asks before Hartley tells her, "You're under arrest."

"Oh my god, read the room," Booth jokes.

"You want to arrest me, arrest me," Gadot's character says, flirtatiously letting her hair down before attacking and handcuffing both of the men.

After she captures them, Booth and Hartley agree to team up, with the trailer flashing through a series of captivating action sequences as Gadot's character continues to evade the men.

RED NOTICE Credit: Frank Masi / Netflix

RED NOTICE Credit: Frank Masi / Netflix

In the final trailer scene, Hartley appears to be thrown off a bridge as it explodes behind him. Watching from a helicopter above, Booth does the sign of the cross.

"Bye, bye Agent John Hartley," The Bishop says.