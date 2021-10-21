Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson Team Up to Stop Gal Gadot's Epic Heist in Red Notice Trailer

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds make for an unlikely duo in the new trailer for Netflix's Red Notice.

As seen in the official teaser, out Thursday, Johnson, 49, stars as John Hartley, an FBI agent who catches Reynolds, 44, who plays the world's No. 2 art thief, Nolan Booth. After tracking Booth down on a remote tropical island, Hartley taps him to help capture the top art thief in the world, played by Gal Gadot.

But the ploy is harder to execute than it seems, and she's got plenty of tricks up her sleeve to outsmart Booth and Hartley. In today's trailer, The Bishop (Gadot, 36) frames both men, sending them to jail with just "a few clever keystrokes" on her laptop.

With Booth and Hartley locked away, The Bishop launches her plan to steal Cleopatra's "priceless" golden eggs. Determined to stop the thief from pulling off her ambitious heist, Hartley tells Booth, "We can catch her together. I can clear my name, and I'll help you become the No. 1 art thief in the world again."

The official description for Red Notice reads, "When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world's most wanted— goes out, the FBI's top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case."

The synopsis continues, "His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he's forced to partner with the world's greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world's most wanted art thief, 'The Bishop' (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other's company."

Along with Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot, Red Notice also stars Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos. The film is promised to be Netflix's "biggest movie" ever, per Seven Bucks Productions' President of Production and Red Notice producer Hiram Garcia.

Garcia teased Red Notice in an August interview with Collider, telling the website, "Gal, Ryan and DJ have such amazing chemistry and look awesome together. You just can't get enough of them. Plus the film has a fun throwback vibe to it, with DJ being an FBI profiler chasing after the most wanted art thieves in the world."