Ryan Reynolds Denies Taylor Swift Is in 'Deadpool 3' but Says 'I Would Do Anything for That Woman'

The actor spoke about his family's obsession with the Midnights singer while out promoting his new holiday movie Spirited

By
and
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Published on November 8, 2022 08:47 AM
Ryan Reynolds attends Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Premiere; Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift'
Photo: Rob Kim/WireImage; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds is a proud Swiftie.

The Canadian actor celebrated the music star while out promoting his new holiday flick Spirited Monday in New York City.

Though he debunked the fan theory that Taylor Swift will be appearing in Deadpool 3, Reynolds said that she would "of course" be welcome in it.

"Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius," Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight on the carpet at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall.

In fact, the actor said his entire family is "obsessed" with the Grammy winner and her new hit album, Midnights.

"Oh my God, yes. All of us, whole house, I'm not kidding. I love it so much," he said, reported ET. "I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed."

Reynolds, 46, and Blake Lively, 35, — now pregnant with the couple's fourth baby — share three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and have been married for 10 years.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "The Adam Project" New York Premiere
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

While on the carpet, Reynolds also gushed about another idol of his: Spirited co-star Will Ferrell.

"I think you caricaturize people in your head when you've mythologized them or loved and respected everything that they've done for so long," he tells PEOPLE when asked about working with his comedy idol for the first time.

"And I imagined that meeting him or working with him would be him and I doing a lot of comedy bits together. But it was actually amazing how grounded our conversations were in real-life issues."

"We're both parents to three kids," Reynolds adds. "We both have a lot of similar viewpoints on the world. And I don't know, I was shocked at how quickly we became friends, not just guys that do bits together."

