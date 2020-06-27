Ryan Reynolds Crashes Original X-Men Cast Reunion Featuring Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry and More

Sophie Turner and James McAvoy also made appearances as part of the Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future benefit

The original X-Men cast met up virtually on Saturday, only to find that Ryan Reynolds and some other actors from the franchise had crashed the reunion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Honestly it's kind of surreal you guys, I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the first X-Men movie,” Jackman said, just before Reynolds popped up on the screen.

“Ryan, the cast and I were all just reminiscing about the movie that we’re in together,” Jackman said to Reynolds, who does not appear in the original X-Men movie in 2000, but stars in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Jackman gently tried to push Reynolds out of the reunion — “See ya, Ryan” — when the Deadpool actor revealed that he’d actually invited a few others from different X-Men films.

Image zoom Global Citizen/Youtube

Sophie Turner and James McAvoy, both from X-Men: Dark Phoenix, then appeared and quickly left, along with most of the other reunion members.

“Oh sorry, I actually thought this was a Game of Thrones reunion,” Turner admitted. “Bye!”

“I actually have a James Bond reunion Zoom now,” Janssen said, to which Berry said, “Oh God me too,” before exiting.

“Split reunion,” McAvoy said, while Stewart explained, “Star Trek.”

Reynolds turned to a disgruntled Jackman and addressed him by his character’s name, “Just you and me Logan, you know what that makes this a reunion for?”

Appearing on screen for just one second, Liev Schreiber answered his question, “X-Men Origins reunite!”

Though the coordinated reunion was lighthearted, Jackman concluded his appearance with a heartfelt message to those who are fighting on the frontlines of both the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement.