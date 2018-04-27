Hugh Jackman Throws Shade at Ryan Reynolds After Actor Crashes His Birthday Message Recording

We all have that one annoying friend — and for Hugh Jackman, that friend is Ryan Reynolds.

Jackman attempted to record a birthday message for a fan on Twitter Friday when he was interrupted by Reynold’s Deadpool.

As the Wolverine actor started to record his well-wishes, Reynolds began singing in the background.

“When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message …. but are interrupted by the least greatest showman,” he wrote on Twitter.

Distracted by the song, Jackman panned the camera over to show Reynolds laying on a hotel bed in his full Deadpool costume singing “Tomorrow.”

“Don’t give him too much attention,” Jackman said in the clip.

But it didn’t stop there. Reynolds then went on to sing “Who Let the Dogs Out” with Jackman unable to resist chiming in.

“Who let them out? No one knows,” said Reynolds. “No one ever solved that mystery.”

Both Reynolds and Jackman are together promoting their films at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The two even participated in a comical musical number together to open Fox’s presentation at the theater owner conference..

This isn’t the first time the two have sparred on social media. The longtime friends have enjoyed taking jabs at each on Twitter.

In 2015, while filming Deadpool, Reynolds posted a video on Instagram impersonating the Australian actor and asked fans to vote for him for PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive (both men had already been given the honor — Jackman in 2008 and Reynolds in 2010).

“G’day mate, Hugh Jackman here,” Reynolds says in a thick Australian accent. “Just reminding you to get your votes in for PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive. Cover’s coming up.”

In March 2017, Reynolds joked that most of Jackman’s fans were actually “protestors.”

Reynolds’ Deadpool character first appeared in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which starred Jackman.