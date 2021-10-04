Ryan Reynolds Calls Stanley Tucci a 'Snack' as Actor Shows Off His Pasta Making Skills

Stanley Tucci previously told PEOPLE that he finds flirtatious remarks in the comments section of his Instagram posts to be "flattering"

Ryan Reynolds may just have a man-crush on Stanley Tucci.

On Sunday evening, Tucci, 60, uploaded a video on Instagram showing off his pasta-making skills, which came much to the delight of the Deadpool star, 44.

Standing before a stove in a white dress shirt, tie and an apron, Tucci intently mixed the pasta and sauce, before stepping off camera in the spacious kitchen.

"11pm marinara and left over pasta. As promised," he captioned the quick clip.

In the comments section, Reynolds playfully teased the Stanely Tucci: Searching for Italy star for his good looks and culinary chops, writing, "Dear god, you are a SNACK."

When the coronavirus pandemic began, Tucci garnered a new group of fans after wife Felicity Blunt suggested he post a video tutorial for negronis on Instagram. Later, the couple said they never expected it to go viral with press coverage and over a million views.

"Surprised isn't the word. I'm shocked and appalled," Tucci previously joked to PEOPLE about the overnight hype. "I'm so flattered. We had no idea."

Tucci, a known cocktail enthusiast among his peers and costars, has since posted several more cocktail and food demos, and yet he said that he still couldn't believe the response — especially when reading the slightly more creative comments.

"I mean, some of them were so funny. Filthy, but funny," he said with a smile at the time. "We laughed so hard, reading them out loud. And they were great, like very flattering too, like really flattering. There was a sex [reference] that made me laugh so hard. It was like, 'Jesus.' You look at yourself, and you go, 'Really?' "

On Tuesday, Tucci is set to publish a new food memoir, titled Taste: My Life Through Food, which PEOPLE previously exclusively revealed.

The book, published by Gallery Books — a division of Simon & Schuster — is described as an "intimate and charming reflection of Tucci's life and relationship to​ food." It will feature anecdotes and memories from his childhood in Westchester, New York, as well as his culinary experiences preparing for roles in foodie films like 1996's Big Night and 2009's Julie & Julia.

Tucci will also muse about falling in love over dinner and his home life with his wife, where he is frequently whipping up meals for their family.

In 2012, The King's Man actor published The Tucci Cookbook, in which he shared some of his family's most cherished recipes, passed down from generation to generation — including a "Steak Oreganato."