21 Glorious Times Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Couldn't Help But Troll Each Other

Some couples prefer to show how much they love each other with grand romantic gestures or long, effusive love letters, but Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively prefer to show their affection in a much more relatable way: by trolling the heck out of each other as much as possible.

May their love never die and their sense of humor never fade …

1. WHEN RYAN CELEBRATED BLAKE’S BIRTHDAY WITH SOME CANDID PHOTOS

In honor of his wife’s 32nd birthday on Aug. 25, Reynolds paid tribute to her in his trademark way — with humor. The Deadpool actor shared a series of photos of a pregnant Lively looking not-so-camera ready (but as Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld pointed out in the comments, “There are no bad pictures of @blakelively”).

The silly snaps mostly feature Lively smiling with her eyes closed, while Reynolds looks directly into the camera beside her.

2. WHEN BLAKE’S GIFT WAS TOO GOOD

Reynolds appeared to take a break from his trolling tendencies and show off his sentimental side earlier in August, when he revealed “the greatest present” his wife has ever given him. In a lengthy Instagram caption, he explained the significance of a painting by Los Angeles-based artist Danny Galieote that Lively had commissioned for him, which features a paperboy walking with a dog down a residential street.

“My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun,” he wrote in the caption. “The house in the painting is my childhood home. … There are a lot of Easter eggs in the painting, including my idol, John Candy on the front page of the newspaper.”

“This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me,” he continued, prompting us to hold our breath and wonder if perhaps his trolling days were done. Unfortunately for Lively, it doesn’t seem like it.

“If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake,” he ended the note. (What about the kids, Ryan!?)

3. WHEN RYAN SHARED THE SECRET TO THEIR ‘HEALTHY RELATIONSHIP’

Just one day after Lively debuted her baby bump at the May 2 premiere of Reynolds’ film Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, the actor opened up about the couple’s famous tendency to poke fun at each other online.

Asked about it by co-host Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Reynolds explained, “Oh yeah, we do once in a while. It’s kind of like what my dad used to say, ‘If you can’t say anything nice, say something embarrassing.’ That’s how we roll.” He added, “I think it’s a sign of a healthy relationship, personally. I do, yeah.”

In a hilarious promo video for his upcoming animated feature Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, dubbed Outside the Actors Studio, the father of two describes his process of “vanish[ing] into my roles.”

“I was on my way to pick up my daughters from school when I heard that I got the role,” Reynolds says of Inez, 2, and James, 4. “I didn’t show up at school because Detective Pikachu, he doesn’t know who those two little girls are. Who are they?”

The video then shows Reynolds’ wife, who tells the camera, “They’re our daughters. He just left them.”

The actor then jokes that while his daughters “may never see their dad again,” they’ll be able to see Detective Pikachu on-screen this summer. But Lively promptly interjects with a laugh, saying, “We’re not going.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Deadpool actor chatted with host Ellen about his and Blake’s daughters.

“That happened from sex, FYI,” Reynolds joked when Ellen asked about his youngest kid.

“So you’ve only had sex the twice?” DeGeneres asked.

“Just the two times, yeah,” he replied. “It’s a mercenary job, it’s just clinical. Hoping for a third soon.”

6. WHEN BLAKE BRAGGED ABOUT HOW PROUD SHE WAS OF … HER HAIRSTYLE

Blake shared a romantic shot of her and her husband at the A Quiet Place premiere, in which she has her hand on Ryan’s chest as he gazes lovingly at her (and his mom looks on approvingly). With any other couple, you would expect a caption about his love, support, or any of those other values that supposedly make a marriage work. But there’s one thing that’s more important to Blake: one-upping her hubby in their never-ending troll-fest. “If there’s one thing I’m infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself,” she joked in the caption (to be fair, girl’s got skills).

Not to be outdone, Reynolds responded in the comments, “I was so happy back then,” further fueling the split rumors that he’s playfully responded to on Twitter.

7. WHEN HE JOKED ABOUT THE STATE OF THEIR MARRIAGE

After a tabloid claimed their marriage was on the rocks due to their hectic schedules, Reynolds responded by saying he is spending plenty of time with his wife. In fact, maybe too much!

“I wish,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “I could use a little ‘me time.’ ”

When a follow-up headline commented on him and Lively stepping out with his mother for the A Quiet Place premiere amid split rumors, he once again made it clear that our fears were ridiculous by spinning the whole thing into a joke, tweeting, “We’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends.”

8. WHEN HE WROTE A SISTERHOOD OF THE TRAVELING PANTS JOKE INTO DEADPOOL 2

Only Reynolds would ensure that the first (and extremely NSFW) trailer for one of the most anticipated sequels of the year ended on a beautifully nonsensical joke about his wife’s first major franchise. “And that’s why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is pure pornography,” Reynolds’ titular character tells his trusty cab driver at the end of the clip. (Please, Ryan, never change.)

9. WHEN BLAKE MADE FUN OF RYAN’S LACK OF BAKING SKILLS

“@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies… 😳 …He’s verrry handsome though,” Lively captioned this shot of her husband’s baking … flair? Hey, when you’re that handsome, you don’t need to bring any culinary skills to the table!

10. WHEN HE WISHED HER A VERY STRATEGICALLY CROPPED BIRTHDAY …

And yet, even that tiny portion of Lively’s face is still more glam than we could ever hope to be in our lives.

11. AND SHE PAID HIM BACK IN KIND

Wait, you mean to tell us that Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling are two completely different, equally good-looking Canadian actors?

12. WHEN SHE MADE SURE THAT RYAN KNEW WHO WAS REALLY THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON AT THE TIME 100 GALA

The actress’ caption is truly a masterclass of spousal trolling: “Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor … If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend.” Bravo, Blake. Bravo.

13. WHEN RYAN PICKED THE WRONG SONG TO PLAY WHILE BLAKE WAS IN LABOR

Take it from Reynolds: If you ever find yourself in a delivery room, please, whatever you do, do not play Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” “It was like steak knives came out of her eyes,” the actor recalled of his wife’s reaction to his hospital room prank. “She was like, ‘Are you f—ing kidding me?'”

14. WHEN SHE WISHED HER HUSBAND A VERY APPROPRIATE FATHER’S DAY MESSAGE

“Since the day our baby was born, I’ve felt so strongly in my heart that you were most likely the father,” Lively wrote. Awwwww.

15. WHEN SHE REVEALED THAT IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO WATCH ANY OF RYAN’S FILMS ON A PLANE

The only thing more awkward than having to watch your husband in a “sex montage through the holidays with another woman,” while on a plane is having to then re-tell that story to everyone who asks how your Father’s Day was.

16. WHEN RYAN JOKED THAT HE HAD NEVER ACTUALLY MET HIS WIFE BEFORE

“Also, I married my wife online, so it was nice to finally meet her in person,” he captioned a photo from the premiere of Lively’s film, All I See Is You. Honestly, for two people who have never met before, they have great chemistry!

17. AND WHEN HE POKED FUN AT HER MOVIE MAKE-UNDER

#NoFilter, indeed.

18. WHEN SHE REVEALED THAT RYAN DEFINITELY FELL IN LOVE FIRST

After Reynolds told PEOPLE’s Jess Cagle that he knew he wanted to date Lively after they went on a double date and there were “fireworks” between them, Lively revealed that it took her a little bit longer to fall for her now-husband. “It went well for him, I don’t know if there were fireworks for me,” she joked.

19. WHEN HE TURNED A NICE COUPLE PHOTO INTO A CHEEKY SNAP

Lively’s face in this photo truly says it all. That is the face of a woman who has endured so many joke photo shoots over the course of her relationship.

20. WHEN SHE REFERRED TO RYAN AS THE “BALLS TO MY BASKET”

If you and bae are looking for a new, romantic nickname for one another, we imagine that this one won’t be too popular. (Plus, we honestly can’t think of anything funnier.)

21. WHEN HE DECLARED THAT EVERYTHING HE DOES IS TO MAKE BLAKE LAUGH … “ESPECIALLY THE SEX”

It’s not that he said it that made us laugh so hard, it’s that he decided to use his MTV Movie Awards acceptance speech to make such a wonderfully TMI declaration.