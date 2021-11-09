"Falling in love is great, but do you like each other?" Ryan Reynolds said

Ryan Reynolds Says He and Blake Lively Have a Strong Marriage Because They're 'Friends'

Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend the "Free Guy" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in the Upper West Side on August 03, 2021 in New York City

Ryan Reynolds loves life with Blake Lively.

The Red Notice star, 45, recently opened about his marriage to the 34-year-old actress, telling Entertainment Tonight that he and the Gossip Girl alum are a good match because they're also close friends.

"We don't take each other too seriously, but we're also friends," he told ET in an interview published Monday. "Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That's kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it."

Reynolds, who has been married to Lively since 2012, continued, "We've always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I'm lucky to have a buddy in that."

The actors are parents to three daughters – James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. While at the Red Notice premiere in New York City Wednesday, Reynolds told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) that he was looking forward to spending more time with his wife and kids during a planned break from acting.

"We all want to be together during this time. Our kids are still quite young and I don't want to miss it," he said.

The Deadpool star recently opened up about life as a girl dad, admitting he was thankful he and Lively's youngest child was a girl because he was inexperienced raising boys.

"I would not have it any other way," he told Access on Monday. "When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn't know, we didn't know. I didn't know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door 5 feet away."

Reynolds and Lively recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary as a couple in August. The pair, who went on their first date in 2011 and wed a year later, marked a decade since they went out to Boston's O Ya restaurant at the very start of their relationship.

"If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke," Lively wrote on her Instagram Story on the anniversary. "No restaurant means more to us."